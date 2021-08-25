Sunil Grover to be part of Shah Rukh Khan's film with Atlee: Report

Popular actor Sunil Grover is set to join the cast of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film with Tamil filmmaker Atlee, according to Pinkvilla. This comes at a time when 'Gutti' is trying to experiment with his reel image. He garnered attention with his work in Bharat, starring Salman Khan, which emerged as a commercial success.

He delivered an equally strong performance in the web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, which featured in a 'desi' role. Some critics described him as the proverbial scenestealer, no mean feat. He returned to comedy with Sunflower but things didn't go as planned as the series failed to live up to expectations. The buzz is that working with SRK may open new avenues for Grover.

King Khan's film with Atlee reportedly features the Darr star in a double role and revolves around what happens when a secret agent meets his doppelganger, a petty thief. The flick stars Nayanthara as the leading lady and marks her Bollywood debut. Several popular names from Hindi cinema and the South Indian film fraternity are likely to be part of the project. It is slated to go on the floors sometime in October.

SRK, meanwhile is working on Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand, which marks his return to the big screen after a hiatus. It is touted to be a spy-thriller and reportedly revolves around the adventures of a secret agent. It stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. SRK will also be collaborating with ace filmmaker Raju Hirani, best-known for the Munnabhai franchise, for a light-hearted social drama. He has a guest appearance in Rocketry, starring Madhavan and Simran. The biggie revolves around the life of aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan and has an emotional storyline with commercial elements. It will be released in theatres in multiple languages once the Covid-19 situation improves.