Sushant Singh Rajput, the Dhoni we loved on screen

It is tough to be Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Cricket pundits over the years have relished the former Indian captain’s computer-like brain that holds the ability to think of multiple solutions to a 'pressure-cooker situation' on the field. So, it is even more difficult to play the man on screen.

In biopics, correct casting is everything. Fans of an iconic personality usually do not forgive the film team, especially the actor, if the life story of their favourite star is not replicated as they want on screen.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput, a promising actor gone too soon

Sushant Singh Rajput was so good in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, that he set off an internet joke when the movie released. The funny story told on Twitter was the actor succeeded in making even Dhoni haters fall in love with the famous cricketer.

In the film, we see the most talked about moment through Sushant. It is the World Cup final and India have not had the greatest of starts chasing a gettable 275 against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli departs and we expect Yuvraj Singh, the man in splendid form to walk in. But to surprise of the whole nation, it is Dhoni who comes to the crease.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's unusual online presence before killing self

Before the twist, we see Sushant watching the match on television in the dressing room. Sri Lankan ace spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is introduced into the attack. Sushant gets up, wears his Indian jersey, adjusts the collar and walks to coach Gary Kirsten.

“Excuse me Gary. If a wicket goes down now, I think I should go,” he says. “But Yuvi has already padded up,” says the puzzled coach. “No it’s Murali. I think I should go. Just tell him (Yuvraj),” he responds.

These are the first few scenes of the film and Sushant, with his body language that very well resembles Dhoni’s, makes you invested in the biopic. It is not a film that starts with a bang and then fades off.

Also read: Twitter reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant gets some minuscule aspects right. The famous walking style of Dhoni and his stance are some of them. But what Sushant does well is to push himself in the mind of a small town boy who goes on to rule world cricket. No wonder the actor was so convincing as this youngster battling adversities to achieve his dreams.

For those looking for drama in a sports biopic are not disappointed either. A Dhoni response is witty, sarcastic or straightforward. You see this when he asks Sakshi to marry him.

Moments after a telephonic argument, he calls her again and says: “Meri duniya tumhari duniya se badi nahi hai. Ek cricket kit bag ki size ke hai. Tumhe hi jhelna hai. Will you marry me? (My world isn’t bigger than yours. It’s just the size of a cricket’s kit bag. It’s up to you now).”

The pause, the dialogue delivery and expressions are perfect from Sushant, making it a a heart-warming scene.

Sushant’s go-for-broke dedication to get into the skin of the character made the biopic possible. The universal acceptance was the stamp of his talent. Just like Dhoni, Sushant threw a surprise on Sunday, a cruel one at that.