Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged on June 9

Tollywood actor Varun Tej is all set to enter a new phase of life. The Tholi Prema star is set to get down on one knee and get engaged to his lady love and actor Lavanya Tripathi soon.

We have learnt that this Tollywood couple would be officiating their relationship with an engagement ceremony on June 9. The ceremony will be held in Hyderabad in the presence of close family members and friends.

Both Varun and Lavanya remained tight-lipped about their relationship. It is alleged that the couple have been seeing each other for the past nine years.

Varun and Lavanya have been part of some successful Telugu films namely, Mister (2017), Antariksham (2018) and Rayabhari (2023).

The ceremony is touted to be a grand affair which will see Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, and Pawan Kalyan in attendance. Additionally, sources suggest that Pushpa fame Allu Arjun and his family will grace the celebration.