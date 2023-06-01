Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged on June 9

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged on June 9

The ceremony will be held in Hyderabad in the presence of close family members and friends

NP Jayaraman
NP Jayaraman, DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2023, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 19:01 ist
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi in a still from their movie. Credit: Special Arrangement

Tollywood actor Varun Tej is all set to enter a new phase of life. The Tholi Prema star is set to get down on one knee and get engaged to his lady love and actor Lavanya Tripathi soon.

We have learnt that this Tollywood couple would be officiating their relationship with an engagement ceremony on June 9. The ceremony will be held in Hyderabad in the presence of close family members and friends.

Both Varun and Lavanya remained tight-lipped about their relationship. It is alleged that the couple have been seeing each other for the past nine years.

Varun and Lavanya have been part of some successful Telugu films namely, Mister (2017), Antariksham (2018) and Rayabhari (2023).

The ceremony is touted to be a grand affair which will see Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, and Pawan Kalyan in attendance. Additionally, sources suggest that Pushpa fame Allu Arjun and his family will grace the celebration.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Varun Tej
Telugu cinema
Tollywood
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

 