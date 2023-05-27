Watch: Salman, Vicky Kaushal hug it out at IIFA 2023

Watch: Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal hug it out amid IIFA 2023 controversy

The visuals showed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's guards allegedly pushing Vicky Kaushal

NP Jayaraman
NP Jayaraman, DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2023, 05:39 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 16:29 ist
Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal share a warm hug on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Credit: Special Arrangement

A massive controversy sparked off and spread like fire in showbiz after a video of Salman Khan's bodyguards' disdainful act with Vicky Kaushal made its way to social media.

The video was shot at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA 2023) press conference held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 25. The visuals showed Salman's guards allegedly pushing Vicky and not allowing him to speak with Salman. The clip irked Vicky's fans and they took to social media to vent their anger. 

A day later, Salman put all rumours to rest by giving Vicky a warm hug while bumping into him on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks.

Vicky Kaushal is one of the hosts at the IIFA Awards ceremony, while Salman Khan is one of the star performers. Salman and Vicky will both perform on May 27 at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island.

On the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on June 02 and Salman is busy finishing up Tiger 3.

Entertainment News
Entertainment
Salman Khan
vicky kaushal
IIFA Rocks

