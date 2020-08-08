When Yash said SS Rajamouli paved the way for the ‘KGF’ juggernaut

It is no secret that Yash is one of the most sought-after young heroes in the Kannada film industry. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and charming personality. The ‘Rocking Star’ became a pan-India sensation when the much-hyped KGF (2018) emerged as a runaway hit at the box office, opening new avenues for Sandalwood.

While speaking to The News Minute, the self-made star once revealed that it was ace director SS Rajamouli who encouraged him to explore new avenues. He also implied that the phenomenal response to Baahubali and Baahubali 2 played a role in giving Kannada cinema its biggest blockbuster KGF.

“Initially, we had no plans of dubbing KGF into non-Kannada languages. We wanted to put out only the Kannada version with English subtitles. But then we saw the Baahubali dubbing and thought of getting a wider audience. So we decided to dub in several languages,” he added.

He also revealed that ‘Jakkanna’ liked the rushes of the biggie, which acted as a major confidence booster.

KGF, directed by promising filmmaker Prashanth Neel, was an action-drama that revolved around the exploits of ‘Rocky Bhai’. The film, featuring Yash in a new avatar, did well in most markets while receiving rave reviews from all corners. It exceeded expectations in the Hindi belt despite releasing alongside the Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.

KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to KGF, is likely to hit screens in 2021. The film, touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the film part, has a strong cast that includes Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and noted actress Raveena Tandon.

A few websites recently reported that the film might skip the theatrical route amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which ruffled a few feathers. Yash, however, dismissed the rumours, stating that it has been designed for a big-screen experience.