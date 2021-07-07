Why was Dilip Kumar known as the 'Tragedy King'?

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who is known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Indian cinema, was a fun-loving and humorous person in real life.

Dilip Kumar is well-known for playing the lead in tragic love stories. Some such hit films include Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Andaz (1949), Mela (1948), Arzoo (1950), etc.

His heart-wrenching, but award-winning roles in films that had a tragedic plot earned him the title of ‘Tragedy King’.

It is also said that Dilip Kumar became depressed after a point due to working in films like Devdas. He was advised by his psychiatrist to take up lighter roles for his mental well-being. Later, Dilip Kumar was seen doing movies like Kohinoor.