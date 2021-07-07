Why was Dilip Kumar known as the 'Tragedy King'?

Why was Dilip Kumar known as the 'Tragedy King'?

Dilip Kumar earned huge accolades for playing the lead in tragic love stories

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2021, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 11:31 ist
Dilip Kumar in 'Naya Daur'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who is known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Indian cinema, was a fun-loving and humorous person in real life.

Dilip Kumar is well-known for playing the lead in tragic love stories. Some such hit films include Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Andaz (1949), Mela (1948), Arzoo (1950), etc.

Read | How did Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu meet?

His heart-wrenching, but award-winning roles in films that had a tragedic plot earned him the title of ‘Tragedy King’.

It is also said that Dilip Kumar became depressed after a point due to working in films like Devdas. He was advised by his psychiatrist to take up lighter roles for his mental well-being. Later, Dilip Kumar was seen doing movies like Kohinoor.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dilip Kumar
bollywood
Entertainment

What's Brewing

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

Dilip Kumar: The undisputed 'Tragedy King'

Dilip Kumar: The undisputed 'Tragedy King'

RIP Dilip Kumar: Remembering some of his best films

RIP Dilip Kumar: Remembering some of his best films

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car

Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom: India's Olympics flagbearers

 