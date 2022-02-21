Wish I had taken certain decisions differently but don't want to have regrets: Shruti Haasan

Actor Shruti Haasan, who has been an integral part of the film industry for nearly 11 years, says that there are professional decisions she wishes she had taken differently but doesn't regret anything. Speaking to DH, she opens up about her latest series Bestseller and reveals she took it up because of its 'riveting' script. She adds that she enjoyed reuniting with Mithun Chakraborty for the show as the veteran star was part of Luck, which marked her acting debut,

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What made you give the nod to 'Bestseller'?

I always wanted to enter this space with an interesting story. I found the script to be a riveting read.

What did you like the most about the script?

It wasn't just about my character. The others were equally important. It is equally about their motivations. I have often seen series where some characters are not explored well. One actually feels 'iska kyun nahi dikhaya?'. Such a thing does not happen in Bestseller.

How did you prepare for the part?

I tried to honour the writing. I needed to work on the accent/dialect. I have never spoken Hindi in such a way. I don't need to relate to the character as Shruti but I have to find something in her that I like as a person.

How was the experience of working with Arjan Bajwa and Mithun Chakraborty?

It was really nice to work with Arjan as I had never met him before. It was, however, reuniting with Mithun sir that proved to be the most special aspect. He was part of my debut film. I feel that like my father, he has such an unrelenting passion to tell stories.

Are web series more challenging than feature films for actors?

People are astute about their choices. They can go to a different platform. The first battle is fought in the writing room. This, however, concerns the creator rather than us actors.

What was the toughest aspect of the shoot?

It was my first shoot during the pandemic. We had to travel and maintain protocol while ensuring that we created a product.

How well have you adjusted to the 'new normal'?

I have adjusted to it now. It is a part of life. Adapting is a part of human nature.

Is there any decision you wish you had taken differently?

There are plenty but then I don't like to have regrets. Everything is a learning.