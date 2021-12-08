Zareen Khan shines in new Punjabi track with Jordan

Zareen Khan shines in new Punjabi track with Jordan

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 08 2021, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 22:56 ist
Zareen Khan and Jordan Sandhu in the latest Punjabi music video 'Chann Chann'

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan has featured in a Punjabi track with Jordan Sandhu. The song, titled 'Chann Chann', has impressed fans of the genre with its Bhangara beats. 

'Chann Chann' showcases a love story between the leads. Talking about the song, the 34-year-old Zareen says, 'I'm so happy to collaborate with Jordan again. He is a very talented artist. I have worked in movies, featured on OTT and music platforms but I have a special liking for Punjabi music videos. I would love to do more such projects. This song is very beautiful and I'm very sure the audience will love it. It’s going to be on everyone's playlist this wedding season. Every bit of this song is very special to me."

The video has garnered over four million views on YouTube within a day of its release. Zareen last starred in Harish Vyas' film 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele', that's streaming on Disney+Hotstar. 

 

Zareen Khan
Jordan Sandhu
Punjabi
Bhangara
OTT
YouTube

