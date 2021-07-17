Have mixed feelings about OTT-only release for 'Hungama 2': Pranitha Subhash

Actor Pranitha Subhash says that she has mixed feelings about her maiden Hindi film Hungama 2 premiering digitally as she wanted fans to watch it in theatres

"Frankly speaking, I have mixed feelings about the film premiering on OTT. I would have preferred it being a theatrical release," she told DH.

Hungama 2 is touted to be a comedy-drama and revolves around the exploits of two quirky families. The film has been directed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan and will be his first Hindi film in nearly eight years. Pranitha says that she is happy about getting the opportunity to collaborate with him as she admires his body of work.

"I have watched his films and admire him as he doesn't burden us with workshops," added the star.



Hungama 2, which is not a sequel to the 2003 hit Hungama, features a strong cast headlined by veteran actor Paresh Rawal, Malaal actor Meezaan Jaffrey and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

"The film truly has a great team. I had a fun time working with Meezaan, who comes from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali school of cinema," added the actor.

Pranitha, who was born in Bengaluru, began her acting career with the 2010 release Porki -- the Kannada remake of the Telugu movie Pokiri. She entered the Tamil film industry the next year with Udhayan, which featured Arulnithi in the lead. The star made an impact in Tollywood with her work in the Trivikram Srinivas-helmed blockbuster Attarintiki Daredi, which marked her first collaboration with 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan. Her other notable films include Rabhasa, Masss/Massu Engira Masilamani, Whistle, Dynamite and Hello Guru Prema Kosame. It remains to be seen whether Hungama 2 helps her add a new chapter to her career when it releases on Hotstar on July 23.

Pranitha, who hopes to establish herself as a bankable name in Hindi cinema, will also be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj that is slated to be released on the same platform next month. It has an ensemble cast that includes Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, and Punjabi star Ammy Virk