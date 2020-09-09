‘Hostages’ season 2 series review: Ronit Roy starrer hits the right notes

Cast: Ronit Roy, Dino Morea, Divya Dutta and Dalip Tahil

Series director: Sudhir Mishra

Rating: 3/5

The eagerly-awaited Hostages season 2, which released on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday, is a reasonably engaging thriller that hits the right notes. The series revolves around what happens when a retired cop locks horns with bigwigs while trying to save his wife’s life. The basic storyline is compelling and relies on the ‘David V Goliath’ formula to make an impact.

The new season takes off from where the previous one had ended, hitting the nail on the head. The setting of Hostages 2 is, however, quite different from the one seen in the previous instalment as the ‘tables have turned’ and stakes are a lot higher this time around.

The screenplay is a bit slow but manages to keep the audience hooked as the tension between the main characters has been highlighted quite well. While a few subplots feel a bit forced everything falls into place once the show reaches the business end. The death of a key character too has been executed with a fair deal of competence and makes the desired impact. The last two episodes in particular pack a punch as it has a strong emotional connect. The climax has a strong ‘shock value’.

Coming to the performances, Ronit Roy is the heart and soul of Hostages 2 and does full justice to a layered character. His raw and natural intensity adds a new dimension to the show, upping the recall value. He also handles the emotional sequences rather well.

Divya Dutta is sincere and makes a decent impact in the opening episodes. Dino Morea looks stylish but fails to add much to Hostages 2. Veteran actor Dalip Tahil delivers an effective performance, proving that he has still got it. Kanwalijit Singh, however, fails to make an impact as he is burdened with a generic and one-dimensional character.

The supporting cast is good.

The background music could have a lot better as it does not up the thrill quotient associated with Hostages 2, The action sequences, however, are upto the mark and have a realistic feel. The other technical aspects have been handled well..