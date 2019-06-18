It's been a tough journey: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday opened up about his struggles with obesity, calling it a "tough journey" that he navigated right from childhood.

The actor took to Instagram where he shared a couple of his workout pictures and urged people battling with weight issues to keep working hard to achieve their goal.

"It's been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles I have had and continue to have mine.

"But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again. Efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year," Arjun wrote.

The actor recalled how at the age of 20 he vowed to never give up for three years that took him to lose 50 kgs.

"I sure as hell won't be giving up and letting go now... Keeping the belief is key, you gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits... We all gotta keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually..." he added.

Arjun said training for period drama "Panipat" managed to "lay a foundation" for a fitter and healthier life for him.