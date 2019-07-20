Kriti Sanon to walk for Shyamal and Bhumika at FDCI ICW

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is set to turn the showstopper for celebrated designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika at the upcoming India Couture Week 2019 (ICW).

The designers' new collection titled "The Renaissance Muse" is inspired by the period of renaissance where art, architecture, music, couture and theatre were reborn from the medieval ages to modernity.

With a flavour of 15th century details, the range comprises of timeless bridal couture, exquisite men's sherwani jackets, bias skirts with cholees, shararas, kalidaar paneled lehengas, trendy shoulder-baring blouses, draped sleeves, asymmetric hemlines, signature cowl dresses, exquisitely crafted veils, peplum tops, poet sleeves and fun details for destination brides and grooms.

Shyamal and Bhumika said that they decided to have Kriti has their muse because she resonates with their brand.

"We are delighted to associate with Kriti Sanon. She is an epitome of grace and talent and has made her mark on her own terms. She is not only on the top of her game at present, but she also represents the future and our brand strongly resonates with her," the duo said in a statement.

The designers will showcase their collection at ICW on July 25.