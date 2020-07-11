Not affected by the box office performance of my movies: ‘Breathe Into The Shadows’ star Nithya Menen

Powerhouse performer Nithya Menen made her digital debut with the much-hyped Breathe Into The Shadows, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (July 10), adding a new dimension to her career. Speaking exclusively to DH, the Misson Mangal star opens up about entering the OTT space, her impressive body of work, and her future plans.

What encouraged you to make your digital debut with Breathe Into The Shadows?

In a way, Breathe made me enter the OTT space. I really did not think about it that deeply. I heard the story/script of Breathe and I thought it was fabulous and performance-oriented. An actor really can’t refuse such an offer.

You wanted to be a journalist but ended up becoming an actress. How did this happen?

I studied Journalism in college. I was idealistic and wanted to tell the truth so I felt that journalism would suit me. Later, I realised that I was an artistic person and films suited me. I can say a lot of things through my films. So, I ultimately chose films over journalism.

Do you make a distinction between commercial and content-based roles?

I do. My decision depends on the type of role in question. I want to do a project that is trying to tell a story rather than being just commercial.

How much importance do you give to the box office performance of your movies?

To be honest, I am not too affected by the box office performance. If I have given my 100 per cent to a movie, then my job is done. It is great if a film works and people like but the box office (outcome) is not as important as doing my job well.

You have not been doing Kannada films of late.

It is not a conscious decision. I do whatever movie comes my way, if I like it. The language has not been an issue. So, in a way, this is just a co-incidence.

How do you relax when you are not working?

I stay at home and sing. I also like reading and sleeping a lot. I basically relax by being one with nature and often doing nothing much.

What are your upcoming projects?

Under the current circumstances, we do not know when we will be able to shoot again. However, I have a few Telugu movies to work on (when things improve) and then there is the new season of Breathe.