ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rainy Day Playlist: Top 5 monsoon songs of Aamir Khan to enjoy

Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, is one of Bollywood's most versatile actors and has featured in several iconic rain songs that have made a lasting impression on audiences. Here, we delve into five of his most memorable monsoon tracks that have become essential additions to our rainy day playlists.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 12:00 IST

Dekho Naa from Fanaa perfectly encapsulates the beauty and romance of the monsoon season.

Credit: Special Arrangement

"Ghanan Ghanan" from Lagaan is a song of hope that celebrates the arrival of the monsoon after a prolonged drought. Featuring Aamir Khan and the ensemble cast, the song's joyful dance, traditional beats, and anticipation of rain create an atmosphere of festivity and relief.

Credit: Special Arrangement

'Zoobi Doobi' from 3 Idiots features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in a dream sequence. The song showcases them dancing in the rain with infectious energy, making it a visual and auditory delight.

Credit: Special Arrangement

"Jo haal Dil ka" from Sarfarosh still dominates the Monsoon playlist even today. The melancholic melody, coupled with the serene and rainy backdrop, enhances the emotional depth of the song.

Credit: Special Arrangement

"Aankhon se tune ye kya keh diya", a romantic number Ghulam captures the magic of monsoon love. The song highlights the chemistry between Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji, and its gentle drizzles paired with heartfelt lyrics make it a favorite for those who love a touch of romance on a rainy day.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 24 July 2024, 12:00 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsAamir KhanmonsoonMusicBollywood musicIndian Monsoon

