Taapsee Pannu on nepotism: Have accepted it as a rule of the game

Young actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently grabbed plenty of attention when he spoke about nepotism in Bollywood and made it clear that star kids face lesser difficulties when compared to self-made actors.

'MC Sher' also took a sly dig Ananya Pandey for trying to counter his claims and this ruffled a few feathers. Actress Taapsee Pannu has now commented on the burning debate, saying that she considers the 'N' factor to be a part of parcel of life in Bollywood, but sees no point treating herself as a victim.

"I have stopped looking at it like a victim. I have accepted it as a rule of the game and I am trying to make my way despite the hurdle which is what I'm doing," she told Pinkvilla.

The issue of nepotism first came into the limelight a few years ago when Kangana Ranaut slammed top filmmaker Karan Johar for being the 'godfather' of several star kids while not being too supportive of outsiders. Following this, several big names expressed their views on the matter, which helped it become the hottest trend on social media.

Coming back to Taapsee, she was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Saand Ki Aankh, which hit screens on October 25. She will next be seen in Thappad, slated to hit screens on February 28. The film, helmed by prominent director Anubhav Sinha, revolves around the shocking events that take place when a man slaps his wife in public. Many feel it is a counter to the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh (a remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy) that implied hitting one's partner is okay. However, the Pink star is of the opinion that there is more to the film.

Taapse will also be seen in Hasee Toh Phasee director Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dilruba, which also stars Vikrant Massey.

Read: 'Thappad' doesn't oppose 'Kabir Singh' but physical abuse in love, says Taapsee Pannu