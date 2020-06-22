WWE legend The Undertaker finally retires

The Undertaker finally retires, WWE confirms with farewell tweet

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 22 2020, 14:57 ist
The Undertaker has announced his retirement from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The news was confirmed with the farewell post on Twitter.

The tweet had many iconic photos that highlighted all the important stages of The Undertaker's legendary career. The tweet was accompanied by the caption '#ThankYouTaker for'.

The last time #ThankYouTaker trended all around the world was after The Undertaker lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. He had originally planned to retire after his match against The Big Dog; however, we still got to see The Undertaker in the ring quite a few times, over the years.

During the final chapter in the Undertaker: The Last Ride’ documentary series, 'The Phenom' revealed that he had no desire to get back in the ring following his Boneyard match against AJ Styles.

Following the release of the final episode, WWE had posted this epic tweet which pretty much confirmed the Undertaker's retirement.

"If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring," The Undertaker said in the docu-series The Phenom.

Since his debut, The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark William Callaway has been one of the most popular fighters in the WWE. The 'Deadman' holds the record for most wins at WrestleMania, WWE’s biggest yearly event. He had held a 21-year winning streak at WrestleMania which was later broken by Brock Lesnar in 2014. 

“There was a lot of thought, a lot of emotion that went through my head, one of those being, ‘Are you happy enough with that?’ It was just a powerful moment, and you don’t always necessarily get those. Man, if there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there is it,” Calaway, says in the documentary about his match with Styles.

According to him, the final episode helped him discover the time is finally right for him to hang up his boots. He doesn’t believe there’s anything left for him to achieve.

"I'm at a point where it's time the cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer. There's nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right,” he added.

Since the confirmation tweet by WWE, twitter has been flooding with the farewell.

 

 

 

