Ukraine's '20 Days in Mariupol' director offers Oscars award in exchange for peace

Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov, who on Sunday won the first Academy Award for his country for the 20 Days in Mariupol documentary about the Russian siege of the port city, said he would rather have no Oscar and no war waged against his country.

Chernov, a video journalist for The Associated Press, shot the film during the first days of Russia's 2022 invasion in Ukraine when trapped in Mariupol with a team of journalists. On Sunday, the film won the Oscar for best documentary feature.

"This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history, and I'm honoured," Chernov said in a powerful acceptance speech to a standing ovation.