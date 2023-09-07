Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Varun Dhawan sustains leg injury while shooting

The 'Bawaal' actor shared the update on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 10:52 IST

Follow Us

Actor Varun Dhawan has suffered an injury in his right leg on the set of an under-production film.

The Bawaal actor shared the update on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening.

"I hurt my leg, I think, while shooting, and I have no idea how I hurt my leg, but this is what I am doing at the moment," Varun says in the video, in which he can be seen treating his leg in an ice water bath.

While the actor didn't reveal the name of the project, he is reportedly shooting for an action entertainer from Jawan director Atlee's production banner A For Apple Studios.

Also backed by Cine1 Studios, the untitled project will be directed by Kalees, best known for the 2019 Tamil movie Kee. It is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2024.

The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, best known for Prime Video series Jubilee.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 September 2023, 10:52 IST)
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentVarun Dhawan

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT