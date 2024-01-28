Fluid illusions by a master

There have been many firsts in his gleaming career: from the skilful employing of script in his artworks to bringing in the encaustic technique: A wealth of worlds traversing through enamel, adhesive and sand on plywood, oil paints on masonite board, and encaustic on canvas in earthy colours. Why the fascination with script? “A beautiful, calligraphic alphabet is a visual expression and that could be a reason why artists engage with it,” explains Dave. “Seen in isolation, it is pretty. That is all. By itself, it does not have any meaning but when it starts partnering and pairing with other letters, one can find meaning. However, these are meanings created by man. So, in a way, akshara bhi bhram hain (script, too, is an illusion). Akshara is a mere illusion that contains neither earth nor sky; despite being an illusion, it is alive on its own strength.”