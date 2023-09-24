Follow the light

l Backlight, the game changer: Backlighting creates stunning silhouettes and adds depth to your wildlife photographs. To achieve this, position yourself so that the light source is behind your subject, allowing it to be illuminated from behind; like the blackbuck looking back as the sun sets in the background (see pic). The lighting, the colours and the shadows add drama, life and depth to your images. Experiment with different angles and perspectives to incorporate backlight into your compositions.