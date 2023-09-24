Follow the light

The journey into wildlife photography can be both exhilarating and challenging for beginners and amateur photographers. Capturing the essence of nature’s magnificent creatures requires a combination of technical skills, patience, as well as a deep understanding of animal behaviour.
This time, we will focus on the essential skills one has to develop to capture wildlife on the camera, with an emphasis on lighting. The crucial aspect here is to adapt quickly as the situation can change within a blink of an eye. Lighting plays a vital role in creating drama and infusing life into the images.
l Golden hour magic: The soft, warm light during the first hour after sunrise and the last hour before sunset can add a beautiful glow to wildlife photographs. Take advantage of the magical golden hour, which illuminates the image as it throws dramatic lighting on the animals. Natural light also creates a more authentic and captivating atmosphere.
l avoid midday sunlight: The light is often harsh during the midday as the sunlight can cast unflattering shadows and create overexposed areas in your images. The overexposed areas or the highlights can be difficult to recover during post-processing and end up marring the overall image. If possible, venture during the early morning or late afternoon when the light is softer, best during the magic hour, as mentioned earlier.
l Backlight, the game changer: Backlighting creates stunning silhouettes and adds depth to your wildlife photographs. To achieve this, position yourself so that the light source is behind your subject, allowing it to be illuminated from behind; like the blackbuck looking back as the sun sets in the background (see pic). The lighting, the colours and the shadows add drama, life and depth to your images. Experiment with different angles and perspectives to incorporate backlight into your compositions.
l Shoot in RAW: In a previous instalment of this column, we had done a deep dive about shooting pictures in RAW format. RAW gives you greater control over the final image during post-processing. It allows you to adjust the exposure, white balance, and other parameters without compromising on the image quality. The format helps in recovering highlights and shadows in post-processing without pixelating or introducing noise/grains in the images.
l Practice, patience and perseverance: Many find wildlife photography daunting as it often requires a lot of waiting. Whether your subject of interest is an elephant or a frog, waiting is a major part of the game. Find a comfortable spot, observe your surroundings, and be patient. Wait for the right moment, which might last for mere seconds when the subject is well-lit and positioned perfectly. And then comes practice. The more practice the better. It takes time to understand lighting conditions and capture breathtaking wildlife shots.
l Do your research: Study the location in terms of weather conditions, elevation, sunrise and sunset timings and directions. Knowing the habitat is equally important as you can then understand which animals and birds have made their homes in the area. Familiarise yourself with the behaviour and habits of the wildlife you intend to photograph. This knowledge will help you predict their movements and anticipate the best lighting conditions.
Remember, wildlife photography is a journey that requires patience, dedication, and a keen eye for lighting. Look out for challenges, embrace overcast days, days without even a single sighting or even logistical challenges. Remembering these tips might help you prepare for that perfect shot with perfect lighting! So, get out there, explore different locations, keep honing your skills, and yes, follow the light!
Lenscraft is a monthly column on all things photography — tips, tricks and everything in between.
(The writer is a photojournalist who tells stories with his pictures. Find his pictures on Twitter and Instagram @pushkarv)