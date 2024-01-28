Up your photography game in 2024!

Every photography enthusiast not only wants to take better photos but also feel the satisfaction of creative expression. Here are some expert tips to do so:
The gear: One of the big questions that newbie photographers ponder about is the camera and lens. A DSLR or the latest mirrorless camera? Can the mobile phone do the job? Or do I have to splurge and get an expensive pro-camera? And it goes on. It’s absolutely okay to start with any camera. Doing is better than pondering. Whether you pick an old camera or a fancy model, just pick up a camera and start shooting for the first few months. Understand your camera’s functions and experiment with different settings.
Take inspiration: The Internet and books are your best friends. Both mediums open an array of options to draw inspiration from. Learn to read pictures of the experts and discover how professionals master the art of storytelling through their lens, and how they create captivating images. Social media is a great platform where amateurs too surprise you with their creativity.
The plunge: Be it a trip away from the city or a trip to the nearest market or a park, do it! Carry your gear and take as many pictures as possible. This ice-breaker is much needed to start your photography game. For the shy photographer, start by shooting your friends or neighbourhood or in any comfortable space, including your home or the terrace. Visual storytelling has no boundaries.
Review and rework: Once you have a pool of photographs in the memory card, review each photo. Be it under or over-exposed images or blurry photos, note down what went wrong and how you can improve. Play with camera settings and experiment with different angles or lighting, and put the knowledge you gain to use in your next venture. Social media can be used for seeking feedback from peers but don’t be too hard on yourself.
Trends: With ever-changing trends in the field, there is always a scope for tapping into something new. For instance, tricks like motion blur and flash photography in weddings are making a comeback. Keep a tab on interesting trends on photography websites, and on image-heavy social media websites like Instagram.
Find your niche: Whether it’s flowers in a vase or a fast-moving race car, night photography or wedding, wildlife or streetlife, find what interests you the most. Photography can be a daunting endeavour for beginners, hence many find it easy to start with portraits and still life.
Lenscraft is a monthly column on all things photography — tips, tricks and everything in between.
(The writer is a photojournalist who tells stories with his pictures. Find his pictures on X and Instagram @pushkarv or mail him at dhonsunday@deccanherald.co.in)