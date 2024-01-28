Up your photography game in 2024!

The gear: One of the big questions that newbie photographers ponder about is the camera and lens. A DSLR or the latest mirrorless camera? Can the mobile phone do the job? Or do I have to splurge and get an expensive pro-camera? And it goes on. It’s absolutely okay to start with any camera. Doing is better than pondering. Whether you pick an old camera or a fancy model, just pick up a camera and start shooting for the first few months. Understand your camera’s functions and experiment with different settings.