A look back at the moments that change us

<p>What if you could revisit the one moment when everything changed? That’s the question that arises out of The Lantern Of Lost Memories. Written by Sanaka Hiiragi and translated by Jesse Kirkwood, this latest Japanese bestseller is poignant and thought-provoking.</p>.<p>A majority of the novel takes place inside a photo studio. However, do not mistake this for any run-of-the-mill studio. This studio acts as the staging point between this world and the next. Once dead, it is the place where one halts to complete a very important task — create a lantern filled with a lifetime of memories.</p>.A lament for the voiceless.<p>Having one’s life flash before their eyes is a well-known phenomenon. In the fleeting moments before death, life is said to unfurl like a forgotten scroll, memories glimmering like fading stars against the expanse of darkness. Time, no longer bound by its rigid laws, is said to soften its grip, allowing the heart to linger in its most cherished corners. The mind, in its final act of grace, assembles a gallery of fleeting moments — the laughter of a distant day, the warmth of a forgotten touch, or the sense of pride in achieving a lifelong goal.</p>.<p>In the world created by Sanaka, this once-in-a-lifetime moment takes place at the special photo studio. But the catch is that you have to choose a memory for every year that you’re alive. And if some of your favourite memories have faded, you get to travel into the past for 24 hours and relive them.</p>.<p>The book is divided into three chapters and each tells the story of a different character. First, we learn about the life of Hatsue, a 92-year-old woman who is the epitome of a dedicated nursery teacher. Her perspective of the world is inspiring, and so is her story. The heartwarming tale of Hatsue is followed by the story of a gangster, Waniguchi, who will surprise you with his gentle and caring nature. I would read an entire book on the adventures of Waniguchi and the Mouse.</p>.<p>And lastly comes the tale of Mitsuru, a personal favourite. It lets us into the life of a young girl and her tragic story. It is the shortest chapter in the book but the most moving one. It will have you rooting for little Mitsuru will all your heart.</p>.<p>A constant throughout all the chapters is Hirasaka, who runs the studio. With his gentle nature and a knack for handling any situation thrown his way, Hirasaka is easy to like. His story is an interesting one, and I hope we get to delve deeper into it soon.</p>.<p>The three short stories are a reminder that no matter the situation, humans, despite all our failings, survive nonetheless. It’s also a reminder of how small interactions, no matter how nondescript, hold the power to change the course of life. At the end of the day, life is all about the people that make us and the moments that change us.</p>.<p>If the lantern of memories does exist in real life, would you be able to pick a memory for each year you’re alive? And would you only pick the happy ones?</p>.<p><em>Jimbocho is a monthly column where we sift through popular Japanese books. Often called the ‘town of books’, Jimbocho is a neighbourhood in Tokyo that celebrates Japan’s rich literary heritage. Send your feedback to asra.fathima@deccanherald.co.in</em></p>