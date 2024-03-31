Cool quotient or groan factor?

Instapoetry has transformed poetry into something it is not generally associated with — coolness. No, really. Try it. Tell people you’re a poet. Tell people you’re a novelist. And see how differently they respond. Being an instapoet is ‘cool,’ and the millions of people quoting these poets is a firm testament. This coolness makes poetry appealing to a younger generation. This news should make us happy if we want more poetry to be read. But what about the other poets? How does a young reader learn technique and form if all they read is instapoetry?