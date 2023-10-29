In the K-pop universe, men are from Mars & women are from Venus

He does have a point. Some K-pop fans tend to get very possessive and

aggressive when it comes to talking about their idols. There is absolutely no room for any negative comments. Of course, this is not a representation of the entire fan base, but it is the most vocal and outspoken part and presents itself as the “face” of K-pop fans, says Rayan Sheikh, a rare male fan who likes K-pop, but gets why most males can be turned off by the genre. “Some K-pop fans are overly obsessed at times and perpetuate “Stan” (obsessed and overzealous fans) culture (stan originated from a combination of the words “stalker” and “fan”, but has since evolved to become a positive term for fans who are highly engaged and supportive of their favourite celebrities). This is often irritating to men, who associate the actions of the fanbase with the genre itself and assume a “dislike” of K-pop, regardless of whether they’ve actually heard it or not.” says Rayan.