Homehealthhealthcare

‘National Aarogya Fair’ to be held from Jan 19-22

The health fair will be held at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan and Shri Samarth Sevak Mandal in Thane and the chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be the chief guest.
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 11:21 IST

Thane: A 'National Aarogya Fair' will be held under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH in Maharashtra’s Thane from January 19-22, the organisers said.

The theme of the event is ‘Ayurveda for All - New Approaches in the Management of Lifestyle Disorders’, they said.

The health fair will be held at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan and Shri Samarth Sevak Mandal in the city. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be the chief guest.

During the four-day event, Ayurvedic experts will deliver lectures on topics like stress management, pain management, management of digestive disorders and management of common lifestyle disorders, the organisers said.

Free patient check-ups and Ayurvedic consultations will be available for several diseases, while citizens can also avail of Ayurvedic medicines at a discount at the venue, they added.

(Published 17 January 2024, 11:21 IST)
