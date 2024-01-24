Non-Covid deaths increased in people with diabetes, women, young affected more: Study

"We set out to answer the question, are you more at risk of dying from Covid and having serious disease if you have diabetes? And the data were clear— yes, you are," said co-lead author Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, an assistant professor of health policy and promotion in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences, University of Massachusetts Amherst, US.

Along with an increase in deaths, the researchers found a 'startling' increase in diabetes-related admissions to pediatric ICUs, as well as a rise in cases of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) among children and adolescents. DKA is a potentially life-threatening complication of diabetes, characterised by vomiting, abdominal pain, taking deep gasps while breathing and increased urination.

The data on pediatric ICU admissions and DKA was probably the most striking thing coming out of the review, according to Hartmann-Boyce.

"It was very consistent across countries, and a pediatric ICU admission is a major event for kids and their families," she said.

The researchers in the work pointed out that there were more new cases of Type 1 diabetes than expected, and that children freshly diagnosed with this type were much sicker during pandemic than during non-pandemic periods.

Type 1 diabetes, much less common than Type 2 diabetes, is an autoimmune disease usually diagnosed in childhood but can occur at any age. It is often detected at routine primary care visits.

Regardless of the type of diabetes a person has, the disease requires self-management with diet, physical activity and consistent routines. People with Type 1 diabetes also require insulin to manage their blood sugar, the researchers said.