10 key points to know about PM Modi's interaction with Bill Gates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a chat with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates today, covering topics from G20 to revolution of Artificial Intelligence in India. They spoke about digital evolution, with Gates appreciating India's advancements in AI and technology.
Regarding the use of AI in various fields in India, PM Modi discussed recent developments and future plans the nation has.
Here are 10 important points discussed by them:
Technological advancement in health and agriculture:
PM Modi mentioned India's focus on health and agriculture and said that two lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandir health centers have been started in villages. These centers use technology to connect people with the best hospitals and provide accurate diagnosis and treatment.
Technology for education:
PM Modi expressed how India aims to use technology for quality education that will be delivered to students and include visuals and storytelling into the curriculum.
Democratisation of technology:
PM Modi highlighted that he does not want digital divide to happen in India and added that digital public infrastructure is a big requirement.
Drone Didi Scheme:
He discussed about Namo Drone Didi scheme and said that women are more open to adopting technology in India. The scheme focuses on empowering 15,000 women-led self-help groups with drones.
"I want to make three crore women to earn one lakh rupees annually," he said while adding, "I see need to modernise agriculture and make it scientific."
In this context, he highlighted the Drone Didi scheme for women to use drones in agriculture and the initiative to provide long-distance treatment to patients.
India will lead fourth industrial revolution:
PM Modi said that through digital advancement, India will be the leader in fourth industrial revolution.
Benefits of AI and technology:
AI is very important, said PM Modi, adding that during G20 Summit, they featured AI based solutions for language interpretation for better communication.
PM Modi recalled and told Gates how AI was used during his speech in Kashi Tamil Sangamam to translate his speech.
India's outlook on AI:
"Labeling AI as merely a magic tool or relying on it due to laziness is not a right approach. We should use AI tools like ChatGPT to constantly improve ourselves," said PM Modi.
With Microsoft celebrating 25 years in India, Bill Gates said that their plan is to become more creative and productive. "AI is a huge opportunity, but there are a few challenges that come with it," said gates.
AI and challenges:
Discussing about AI and its challenges, PM Modi said if AI is used by someone who has not been trained properly, there is a significance risk of misuse.
He said, "I suggest that we have clear watermarks on AI generated content to prevent misinformation."
Funding for science:
PM Modi said he wants to allocate funds to scientists for local research in cervical cancer to develop vaccines at minimal cost and that his new government will work to ensure vaccination, especially for all girls.
- Technology during Covid:
He noted as to how India used the CoWin platform to provide Covid vaccination slots and certificates to people while many around the world were struggling to do it during the pandemic.
Climate change:
Speaking on the issue of climate change, Modi said the world needs to change parameters like use of electricity or steel to define development as it is anti-climate and should instead adopt terminologies like green GDP and green employment.
