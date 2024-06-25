Amid 'Jai Samvidhan' chants, 274 MPs take oath on second day of 18th Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Mathura MP Hema Malini, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav as well as TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee were among the key leaders who took oath on Tuesday. The oath-taking on Tuesday, the second day of swearing-in, turned political with MPs from either side of the divide chanting slogans pertaining to their ideologies, parties, leaders as well as politics.
Of the 281 MPs who were scheduled to take oath, seven MPs including Congress’s Shahi Tharoor and TMC’s Shatrugahn Singh skipped owing to various reasons.
With a copy of the Constitution in his hand, Rahul Gandhi took his oath amid cheers from the Opposition MPs. He said “Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan” (Long live India, long live the Constitution) once his oath was done. His oath was followed by that of Amethi MP Kishorilal Sharma who elicited the loudest cheers from a jubilant Gandhi.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, held a copy of the Constitution as he took oath. Most of the SP MPs said “Jai Samajwadi! (Long live socialism) Neta ji amar rahe! (Long live Netaji)” as they took oath.
DMK MPs hailed Dravidian movement founder Periyar during their oath-taking, while several Maharashtra MPs across parties said “Jai Maharashtra! (Long live Maharashtra!) Jai Shivaji! (Long live Shivaji)” as they took oath. Odia MPs chanted “Jai Jagannath” after their oath.
Contentious among the swearing-ins were that of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP’s Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar and Atul Garg. While Owaisi made mention of a conflict-ridden country, Gangwar spoke of a saffron ideological state; both remarks were expunged. Garg mentioned RSS founder Hedgewar’s name leading to protests from the Opposition MPs.
Once the swearing-in of all MPs were over, pro-tem Speaker Bhatruhari Mahtab informed the house that apart from the oath of the MPs, no other remarks had gone on record and that the video recordings will also not carry it.
Apart from Tharoor and Sinha, those that did not take the oath on Tuesday are TMC’s Deepak Adhikari and Nurul Islam, SP’s Afzal Ansari and independent MPs Amritpal Singh and Rashid Engineer. While Amritpal and Rashid are in jail, Ansai, who was present in Parliament, could not take oath due to a Supreme Court order.
