Amid 'Jai Samvidhan' chants, 274 MPs take oath on second day of 18th Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Mathura MP Hema Malini, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav as well as TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee were among the key leaders who took oath on Tuesday. The oath-taking on Tuesday, the second day of swearing-in, turned political with MPs from either side of the divide chanting slogans pertaining to their ideologies, parties, leaders as well as politics.

Of the 281 MPs who were scheduled to take oath, seven MPs including Congress’s Shahi Tharoor and TMC’s Shatrugahn Singh skipped owing to various reasons.

With a copy of the Constitution in his hand, Rahul Gandhi took his oath amid cheers from the Opposition MPs. He said “Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan” (Long live India, long live the Constitution) once his oath was done. His oath was followed by that of Amethi MP Kishorilal Sharma who elicited the loudest cheers from a jubilant Gandhi.