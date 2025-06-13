Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra govt launches 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme, Rs 15,000 to be given for school-going child

The southern state has set a timeframe between June 12 and July 5 to complete the entire disbursal and implementation of the scheme.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 10:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 10:23 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naidu

Follow us on :

Follow Us