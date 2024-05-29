Chargesheets filed against Ulfa-I chief Paresh Baruah, five others for grenade attack on Army camp in Assam

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed chargesheets against Paresh Baruah, the fugitive chief of banned insurgent group, Ulfa-Independent, and five others alleging them as "masterminds" behind a grenade attack on an army camp in Assam in November last year.
The case was handed over to the NIA by Assam Police after two motorcycle-borne youths lobbed two grenades at an army camp in Kakopathar in Tinsukia district on the evening of November 22 last year. None was injured in the attack.
The NIA said investigation revealed that the Myanmar-based insurgent group, which was born in Assam, had hatched the conspiracy of carrying out a series of attacks on army camps.
In the chargesheets filed in a special NIA court in Guwahati said investigations revealed that Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom and another leader Arunodoi Dohutia alias Arunodoy Asom had masterminded the conspiracy and deputed Suresh Gogoi alias Saurav Asom and another cadre to carry out multiple terrorist attacks on army camps.
The others against whom charges were filed are: Saurav Asom, Abhijit Gogoi, Parag Borah and Bijoy Moran.
Parag and Bijoy were arrested in December last year in Tinsukia but other accused remained absconding, NIA said. The charges were filed under sections of Unlawful (Activities Prevention) Act and Explosives Substance Act.
"The chargesheet has exposed the deep rooted conspiracy hatched by the top leadership of ULFA (I) from across the international border. A terror network of recruitment, training camps and execution of terrorist attacks has come to light as part of the conspiracy, aimed at the banned outfit’s nefarious, anti-India separatist agenda," said the NIA in a statement on Wednesday.
Setback to talks efforts:
The chargesheets were filed amid Assam government's efforts to bring the Baruah-led faction of Ulfa, called Ulfa-Independent to the talks table. Formed in 1979 with a demand for "sovereign Assam," Ulfa resorted to large scale violence in Assam in the past.
The ULFA group led by chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa, however, signed an agreement with the government in December last year. But Baruah remained firm on his demand for discussion on the demand of sovereignty, something which was rejected by the government several times. In fact, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said Ulfa-I has now remained the only "stumbling block" in the process to establish permanent peace in the state.
Baruah and his associates are believed to be taking shelter in their hideouts somewhere along the China-Myanmar border.
The NIA on Wednesday said investigation revealed that the banned outfit was using social media platforms for recruitment of vulnerable youth into the organisation, followed by their training for terrorist activities.
The proscribed outfit was involved in planning and executing terror attacks in furtherance of its extremist and separatist ideology.