Chargesheets filed against Ulfa-I chief Paresh Baruah, five others for grenade attack on Army camp in Assam

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed chargesheets against Paresh Baruah, the fugitive chief of banned insurgent group, Ulfa-Independent, and five others alleging them as "masterminds" behind a grenade attack on an army camp in Assam in November last year.

The case was handed over to the NIA by Assam Police after two motorcycle-borne youths lobbed two grenades at an army camp in Kakopathar in Tinsukia district on the evening of November 22 last year. None was injured in the attack.

The NIA said investigation revealed that the Myanmar-based insurgent group, which was born in Assam, had hatched the conspiracy of carrying out a series of attacks on army camps.

In the chargesheets filed in a special NIA court in Guwahati said investigations revealed that Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom and another leader Arunodoi Dohutia alias Arunodoy Asom had masterminded the conspiracy and deputed Suresh Gogoi alias Saurav Asom and another cadre to carry out multiple terrorist attacks on army camps.