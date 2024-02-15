Had legitimate claim on RS seat from Bihar, but gave up for interest of grand alliance: CPI(ML) L

He said that the party will support all three candidates of 'Mahagathbandhan' in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Bihar.

Bhattacharya, however, denied speculations that he was in the race for a Rajya Sabha berth from the state.

"I was not in the race at all. It was all baseless news," he said.

As far as the coming Lok Sabha polls are concerned, Bhattacharya said, "The CPI (ML) Liberation will definitely seek a greater share following the exit of the JD(U) from the grand alliance. The matter will be discussed with leaders of the opposition bloc, including RJD, in a day or two," he hinted.

The RJD, the largest constituent of the grand alliance, on Wednesday, announced that Manoj Kumar Jha and Sanjay Yadav would be its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar.

Both candidates are scheduled to file their nomination papers on Thursday. Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Tuesday filed his nominations for the polls in the state.

The RS polls, for which the last date of filing nomination papers is February 15, are scheduled for six seats in Bihar.

The ruling NDA comprising the JD(U) and the BJP, is contesting three.

Asked about the life imprisonment sentence to CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Manoz Manzil by a court in Bhojpur district, Bhattacharya, said, "The conviction of one of Bihar's most energetic young Dalit MLAs ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is emblematic of the escalating countrywide assault on democracy and the political opposition and the emerging political climate in Bihar in the aftermath of the BJP-JDU reunion."