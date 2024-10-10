Visionary industrialist Ratan Tata left an indelible mark on our society: FM Sitharaman

<p>New Delhi: Expressing condolences on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/ratan-tata-no-more-business-titan-dead-at-86-3226473">demise of the doyen of Indian industry and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group</a>, Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> on Thursday said he has left an indelible mark on society.</p>.<p>"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata, a leader par excellence, visionary industrialist, and philanthropist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our society," Sitharaman said in a post on X.</p>.<p>His deep resolve to innovation, ethical business practices, and social responsibility transformed industries and uplifted communities, she said.</p>.Tributes pour in for industrialist Ratan Tata; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others pay their respects.<p>"Extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His remarkable legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," she added.</p>.<p>Ratan Naval Tata, who died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night at the age of 86, was considered one of the world's most influential industrialists.</p>.<p>He enjoyed a perhaps unique status -- a corporate titan who was considered a 'secular living saint' with a reputation for decency and integrity. </p>