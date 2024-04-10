BJP office-bearer among 2 killed in MP after car being driven by trainee pilot hits them

Following the incident, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia cancelled all his political engagements in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is contesting the upcoming election as a BJP candidate.

Kotwali police station in-charge Anoop Bhargava said Rahuvanshi and Yadav were waiting by the roadside on a scooter when the incident took place, while injured Manoj Dhakad, president of the Sarpanch Sangh, was coming to meet them. "A speeding car hit them, in which Yadav was killed on the spot, while Raghuvanshi succumbed while being taken to a hospital in Bhopal," he said.

Dhakad was referred to Indore for treatment, he said.

"The car was being driven by trainee pilot Saurabh Yadav, who is a resident of Noida," Bhargava said. Another trainee pilot Abhash, a resident of Hyderabad, was accompanying him, he said, adding that both of them were undergoing training in a local aviation academy.

Due to the impact of the collision, the scooter was completely destroyed, he said. Both the accused were arrested and the car was seized, he said.