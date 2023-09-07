Special session's agenda to be decided after G20 Summit: Pralhad Joshi

"They behave like part-time Hindus when elections come, but they are not ready to condemn such remarks. Rahul Gandhi terms Muslim League as a secular party, and he has no strength to condemn this statement. This is height of appeasement politics, and they are also not condemning Udhayanidhi's remarks just to save their 'Ghamandiya Ghatbandhan'", he charged.

There is an instruction from the top in the Congress to behave and speak keeping appeasement and minority vote bank in view, and therefore, all of them are speaking against 'Sanatana Dharma' or Hindu religion, Joshi said.

On drought

Charging that the Congress government in Karnataka has failed to handle the drought situation, Joshi said, "Why the State Government did not provide funds to handle drought situation, instead of blaming the Centre and Modi for everything? Did B S Yediyurappa not give Rs five lakh compensation from the State Government for house collapse when compensation as per the NDRF norms were less? If there are any issue related to norms, let them discuss with the Centre, which will co-operate with and support all States irrespective of the party in power."

Congress government here betrayed the farmers by releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu even in a drought situation, to save their 'Ghamandiya Ghatbandhan'. They should have approached the Supreme Court before releasing water, and not after that, he added.