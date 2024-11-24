Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pressure groups trying to use social media to affect outcome of cases: Ex-CJI Chandrachud

He also noted that people nowadays want to form an opinion on the basis of 20 seconds they see on YouTube or any other social media platform, saying it poses a great danger.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 09:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 09:17 IST
India NewsSocial mediaD Y Chandrachud

Follow us on :

Follow Us