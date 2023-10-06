HC dismisses regular bail pleas of four accused in Chhattisgarh liquor scam

After hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defence, the HC said, “All the bail applications are liable to be (rejected) and are hereby rejected. Consequently, the interim order passed earlier stands discharged.” Dhebar, elder brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, was the first person to be arrested in the money laundering case that stems from an Income Tax department chargesheet filed earlier in connection with alleged tax evasion and irregularities in liquor trade in Chhattisgarh and some other states, officials had said.