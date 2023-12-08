Covid vaccination didn't increase risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults: Govt

New Delhi: A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has observed that Covid-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults in India, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said post hospitalization due to Covid-19, the family history of sudden death and certain lifestyle behaviours increased the likelihood of unexplained sudden deaths.

The minister was responding to a question on whether there has been any reported instance of a linkage between Covid vaccination and incidents of heart attacks in the country.

Sudden deaths have been reported in some people after they contracted Covid, but sufficient evidence is not available to confirm the cause of such deaths, Mandaviya said.