CRPF takes initiative for children of its slain personnel, helps them secure seats in tech streams

As part of this scheme, the tuition fee for the entire course of a candidate is waived off and the families of such personnel have to only bear the hostel and mess charges, they said.

There are a total seven categories created as part of this welfare initiative, with the children of personnel killed in action being the top-most priority followed by those who were disabled and the ones who died on duty, among others.

The essential criteria for availing the benefit of this scheme is a student obtaining minimum 60 per cent marks in their class 12 exams.

"This initiative is part of the welfare measures initiated by the force for the families of our brave personnel who do not hesitate to even risk their lives in the line of duty. More such avenues are being explored to ensure an assured future for the CRPF families and their children," M Dhinakaran, CRPF deputy inspector general (DIG) at its group centre in Avadi, said.

Karthika S, daughter of slain CRPF head constable M Subramaniam, is happy to start her 2024-25 academic session at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology located in Chengalpattu district of the state.

Subramaniam laid down his life during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district in May, 2010.

She is among the three such students who have been awarded seats in this college for the current academic year, with the other two getting computer science engineering (CSE) streams.

"I have been enrolled in the four-year B.Tech (artificial intelligence) course. The CRPF took care of me and helped in securing admission in every way possible. They did what my father would have done for me," Karthika said.

Difixlin Josy C M, whose father made the supreme sacrifice during an operational task in Chhattisgarh in 2013 during an anti-Maoist operation, said, "I have been studying B.Tech computer science and engineering since last year. The CRPF officials helped me throughout the admission process and ensured my year is not wasted for want of a good institute".

Pro Vice Chancellor of SRM University, C. Muthamizhchelvan, says his institute tied up with the CRPF for this initiative as they wanted to ensure good education for the children of those who lay down their lives in the service of the nation.

"CRPF is a versatile force looking after internal security of the country. It has the highest operational casualties amongst the security forces and we wanted to provide good education for the children of those who made the supreme sacrifice," he said

Officials said the CRPF has inked similar MoUs with institutes based in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka and there are a total of 297 seats on offer among these institutes.

The entire tuition and registration fee that comes to about Rs 18-20 lakh for the entire course is completely waived off. The families have to bear the cost of lodging and messing, they said.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel strength CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary, is the lead internal security force with its three main operating theatres being Left Wing Extremism affected areas, counter-terrorism duties in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency tasks in the north east.

According to data, 2,262 personnel have been killed in action till date.