Husbands behind bars, Kalpana Soren meets Sunita Kejriwal ahead of I.N.D.I.A. mega rally

Hemant Soren is behind bars after his arrest in January by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam in Jharkhand.

Kalpna Soren, along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, is scheduled to attend the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) bloc leaders’ rally, which was announced after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal’s arrest, on Sunday.

Sunita Kejriwal is also likely to take part in the rally, AAP leaders said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government.