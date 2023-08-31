Sculptures, fountains, plants: Delhi decks up for G20 summit

With the national capital set to host a prestigious G20 summit next month, the city witnessed a mega makeover to receive delegates, including heads of 29 states.
The massive preparation is going on with the repair and revamp of 61 roads, the installation of 100 sculptures, the construction of over 100 fountains, and the placement of 7 lakh potted plants on key roads.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena personally supervised the preparation and visited all the places to oversee it.
From the airport to the G20 venue, theme-based fountains and statues of deities and dancing figures dot key stretches of the city. According to Public Works Department officials, over 50 themed sculptures, animal statues and shivlings have been installed.
Decorative lights and green belts are part of the mega makeover of arterial stretches, including Dhaula Kuan, NSG Junction, Ulan Batar and Ring Road, connecting to the venue where delegates travel.
Three layered green belts have been created along the airport stretch with potted plants, colourful flowers and seasonal plants, said the PWD official.
The authorities are working hard to make Bharat Mandapam, the main venue of the event, mosquito-free.
The Municipal Council of Delhi (MCD) has deployed multiple teams at the venue to take up periodic fogging drives and destroy mosquito larvae in the Pagati Maidan complex, where Bharat Mandapam is located. The officials identified potential mosquito breeding sites in the nearby area and are conducting fogging drives daily, said an official from the MCD.
Since the venue has several water features, including fountains, the team is checking them daily, said the official.
The civic body also introduced larvae-eating fish to the waterbodies in the region, including Rajghat and Purana Qila Lake. Gambusia affinis has been introduced into the waterbodies near Pragati Maidan. However, fish have not been introduced inside the Pragati Maidan complex as they would not survive in fountains, said the official.