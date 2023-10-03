Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, north India as twin quakes jolt Nepal

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday afternoon, ANI reported, following twin earthquakes in Nepal.
People in the national capital were seen rushing out of buildings as the tremors shook Delhi-NCR.
Strong tremors were felt across parts of north India too, and visuals from Dehradun showed people rushing out of the Secretariat.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the first quake, measuring 4.6 in magnitude, struck at 2.25 pm at a depth of 10 km.
Minutes later, a stronger 6.2 earthquake the same region, this time, at a depth of 5 km.
More details to follow...