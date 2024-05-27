DH Evening Brief | Hassan sex abuse: Accused Prajwal Revanna to return on May 31; Delhi court rejects bail plea of Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

Hassan sex abuse: Accused Prajwal Revanna to return on May 31
Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who left India a month ago following allegations of serial sexual abuse, has released a video statement and said he would appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) this Friday.
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court rejects bail plea of Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar
A court here on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence.
Delhi hospital fire: Court sends owner, another doctor to 3-day police custody
A court here on Monday allowed the Delhi Police’s plea seeking three days of custodial interrogation of the owner and on-duty doctor of the private hospital where a blaze killed seven newborns and injured five.
Close shave for Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally as portion of dais caves in
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday had a close shave when a portion of the dais set up for one of his election rallies in Bihar caved in.
Expect relief from heatwave in northwest & central parts after 3 days: IMD
Northwestern and central parts of the country are likely to get some relief from scorching heat after three days due to a fresh western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.
Cyclone Remal kills 16, snaps power links to millions in India, Bangladesh
Strong gales and heavy rain brought by cyclone Remal lashed the coastlines of India and Bangladesh on Monday, with the storm killing at least 16 people and cutting electricity supply to millions before losing intensity.
Kejriwal has sought bail extension for medical reasons, Atishi says; BJP terms CM's plea 'drama'
Senior AAP leader Atishi on Monday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a one-week extension of his interim bail as he needs to undergo tests due to his recent weight loss and rise in ketone level which could be symptoms of some problem or even cancer.
Gaza health ministry says 45 killed in Israeli attack on camp for Rafah displaced
At least 45 Palestinians, including at least 23 women, children and elderly people, were killed in an Israeli attack on a camp for those displaced from the southern city of Rafah, the Gaza health ministry said on Monday.
Sensex scales 76,000 peak, Nifty hits new high before closing lower; RIL, ITC biggest drags
Sensex scaled the 76,000 level for the first time while Nifty hit a new lifetime peak before closing marginally down in highly volatile trade on Monday as investors booked profits in the last 30 minutes of trade.
AIFF names 23-member squad for women's two international friendly matches against Uzbekistan
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday announced a 23-member senior women's squad for the two international friendly matches against Uzbekistan to be played in Tashkent on May 31 and June 4.
