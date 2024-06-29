Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12; JD(U) seeks special category status for Bihar

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 13:34 IST
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 13:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody till July 12. Read more

JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working president, seeks special category status or package for Bihar

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The JD(U) appointed its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha as working president on Saturday. Read more

Five soldiers killed as T-72 tank meets with accident near LAC in Ladakh

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

In a tragic incident near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), five army soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed after their T-72 tank was swept away while crossing a river in the Nyoma-Chushul area of cold desert Ladakh region early Saturday. Read more

Canopy collapses at passenger pickup area outside Rajkot airport amid heavy rains in Gujarat

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A canopy collapsed on Saturday, at the passenger pickup and drop area outside Gujarat's Rajkot airport terminal amid heavy rains, news agency PTI reported. Read more

'Keep your mouth shut': Shivakumar tells Congress leaders to refrain from comments on leadership issue in public

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Amid raging debate over the possibility of change in Chief Minister and demand for three more deputy chief ministers in Karnataka, state Congress president D K Shivakumar on Saturday asked partymen and leaders to refrain from issuing public statements on the issue and warned of disciplinary action. Read more

JP Nadda likely to get another extension as BJP President

BJP President J P Nadda.

BJP President J P Nadda.

Credit: PTI File Photo

With his extended tenure ending on Sunday, it is highly likely that there is another extension for Jagat Prakash Nadda as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Read more

NEET exam row: Dharmendra Pradhan says Congress wants to run away from discussion in Parliament

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday slammed the Congress, saying it wants to run away from a discussion in Parliament over the NEET exam issue. Read more

T20 World Cup 2024 Final | Weather, pitch condition at Kensington Oval in Barbados before India, South Africa clash

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

As India and South Africa are set to clash in the final of T20 ICC World Cup 2024, major weather forecasters including Accuweather and Barbados Meteorological Services predict the venue might witness rain on Saturday. Read more

Four workers killed in explosion at Tamil Nadu fireworks unit

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Four workers were killed and another person was injured on Saturday following an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near here, police said. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2024, 13:34 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT