DH Evening Brief: Microsoft says China may misuse AI to target elections in India; NIA arrests 2 amid attack by crowd

China may misuse AI to target elections in India, other nations: Microsoft
China is likely to deploy Artificial Intelligence-generated content via social media to sway public opinion to boost its geopolitical interests during elections in countries like India, South Korea and the US, tech giant Microsoft has warned. Read more
Bengal 2022 blast case: NIA arrests 2 amid attack by crowd; officer injured
The National Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested two key conspirators in a 2022 blast case amid an attack on the probe agency's team by a crowd in West Bengal's East Medinipore district, an official said here. Read more
Congress manifesto completely bears imprint of Muslim League, says PM Modi
Virtually equating the Congress with the Muslim League, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the grand old party's election manifesto reflects the same thought as that of the Muslim League at the time of the freedom movement. Read more
NIA officials attacked villagers in Bengal, not other way round: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused NIA officials of attacking villagers at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district and said not the other way round. Read more
Sonia Gandhi accuses PM Modi of tearing apart country's dignity, democracy
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tearing apart the country's dignity and democracy and claimed that various tactics were being used to force opposition leaders to join the BJP. Read more
SC directs Tamil Nadu DGP to probe 'shocking' acts of police tutoring witnesses
The Supreme Court has taken a very serious view of "shocking" and "blatant" acts of Tamil Nadu police officers in tutoring prosecution witnesses. Read more
'Not his fault for replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain': Ganguly reprehends fans for booing Pandya
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday reprehended the fans booing Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, saying it is not the fault of the player if he has replaced much-loved Rohit Sharma, who shepherded the team in previous seasons. Read more
Israel, US on alert for Iran to strike back to avenge Israeli airstrikes
Iran vowed on Friday to avenge Israel's killing of senior commanders and other officers of its elite Quds Force, at a public funeral held for the dead men, elevating fears of open war but leaving unsaid how it would retaliate or when. Read more
Delhi: Class 8 student beaten, stick inserted in privates; classmate nabbed
A 14-year-old boy was beaten up and a wooden stick was inserted in his private parts allegedly by his classmate in a school, triggering protests in East Delhi, police said on Saturday. Read more
Psychopathy among bureaucrats is a bigger threat than corruption
In the corridors of power, where the destinies of billions are by the decisions of a select few, a silent yet toxic malaise has taken root, growing unchecked and malignant. Read more