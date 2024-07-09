DH Evening Brief | Modi tells Putin that peace dialogue do not succeed amidst guns and bullets; Main accused in BMW hit-and-run case arrested

Moscow: Peace dialogue does not succeed amidst bombs, guns and bullets and no solution to any conflict is possible in the battlefield, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
Mumbai: After being on the run for nearly two days, Mihir Shah, who was involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident in the Worli area of Pune, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police.
Lucknow: Six days after 121 devotees were trampled to death in a stampede at a ‘satsang’ (religious congregation) in Hathras, the special investigation team (SIT), formed to investigate the incident, on Tuesday submitted its report to the government blaming the organisers for the tragedy though it also did not rule out a conspiracy.
Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday officially conferred the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin for exceptional services in promoting bilateral ties between the two countries.
New Delhi: An RSS-linked magazine has stressed the need to introduce a comprehensive national population control policy, pointing to a "demographic imbalance" emerging in certain areas of the country with a "significant Muslim population growth".
Jammu: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday, officials said.
New Delhi: India plans to spend Rs 100 crore ($1 billion) to expedite the construction of 12 hydropower stations in the northeastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh, two government sources said, a move that could raise tensions with China that lays claims to the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second-biggest ally is demanding Rs 30,000 crore ($3.6 billion) from India’s federal budget this year to help fund projects in Bihar state, according to people familiar with the matter, a test for the coalition government.
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Tuesday booked 23 school vehicle drivers who were allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dubai: Hero of India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign, Jasprit Bumrah added another feather to his hat when he was on Tuesday named the 'ICC Men's Player of the Month' for June.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the ban on Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) by another five years for "indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the internal security of India."
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested two more persons, including a candidate, from Patna in connection with the alleged leakage of NEET-UG paper, taking the total number of arrests by the agency to 11, officials said Tuesday.
