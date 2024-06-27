DH Evening Brief: NSUI members barge into NTA office over NEET row | Make way for DKS as Karnataka CM, says top seer to Siddaramaiah

NSUI workers storm NTA building in Delhi, hold massive protests over NEET paper leak case
Members of NSUI, Congress's students wing, barged inside the office of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is at the centre of NEET-UG row over allegations of alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam.
Step aside, make way for DK Shivakumar as Karnataka CM: Top Vokkaliga seer to Siddaramaiah
Top Vokkaliga pontiff Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami on Thursday publicly asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step aside and hand over power to DK Shivakumar, causing consternation in the ruling Congress.
NEET exam row | I.N.D.I.A. bloc to raise issue in Parliament on June 28
I.N.D.I.A. bloc is all set to raise the NEET paper leak issue in the Parliament on Friday. Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue in Lok Sabha and Mallikarjun Kharge to raise it in Rajya Sabha. Opposition MPs to also submit notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Karnataka CID files chargesheet against Yediyurappa, 3 others in POCSO case
The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl.
Should have remained impartial: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi objects to Speaker Om Birla's Emergency remark
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday conveyed his displeasure to Speaker Om Birla about the Emergency statement that he made in the Lower House on Wednesday, soon after Birla assumed charge of the House after being elected.
D K Shivakumar mocks demand for 3 more Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Thursday mocked demand from some Ministers to create three more posts of Deputy Chief Minister, saying they will get no "solution" by discussing it before the media.
CBI makes its first arrests in NEET-UG case, nabs 2 from Patna
The CBI on Thursday made its first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case, taking two people in custody in Patna, officials said. Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar allegedly provided safe accommodation to the medical entrance exam aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked question papers and answer keys, the officials said.
RBI Guv asks financial system stakeholders to assign highest priority to governance
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday asked all stakeholders in the financial system to assign "highest priority" to governance. In his foreword to the central bank's half-yearly Financial Stability Report, Das said the Indian economy is exhibiting strength and resilience, with strong macroeconomic fundamentals and buffers amid global headwinds.
Unprecedented: Over 30 dope sample collection officers at final Olympics qualifying event
A huge posse of more than 30 dope control officers (DCO) from the NADA have descended here for sample collection from the athletes taking part at the National Inter-State Championships, the final Olympics qualifying event, and they have been instructed to do target testing also.
'Furious' Rishi Sunak tries to override betting scandal in UK election campaign
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is “furious” about the scandal engulfing some of his Conservative Party candidates betting on the date of the general election, to be held on July 4, as the campaign entered its final week on Thursday.
