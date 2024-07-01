Home
DH Evening Brief | Rahul Gandhi's 'not Hindus' dig at BJP stirs up Lok Sabha; Expect conviction rate up to 90% under new criminal laws, says Amit Shah

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 13:36 IST
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 13:36 IST

Rahul Gandhi's 'not Hindus' dig at BJP draws protests; Modi says calling Hindus violent serious matter

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha on Monday, saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock, drawing massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter.

Rahul Gandhi says Lok Sabha Speaker bowed down before PM Modi, Birla says he follows tradition of bowing to elders

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Speaker Om Birla had a verbal exchange in the Lok Sabha on Monday when the Congress leader questioned why he bowed down before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expect conviction rate up to 90% under new criminal laws: Amit Shah

Addressing the media on the three new criminal laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "...First of all, I would like to congratulate the people of the country that about 77 years after independence, our criminal justice system is becoming completely 'Swadeshi'."

India could experience above-normal rainfall in July: IMD

India could experience above-normal rainfall in July, except for parts of the northeastern region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Medha Patkar sentenced to 5-month jail term in defamation case, asked to pay Rs 10 lakh to V K Saxena

A court here on Monday sentenced activist Medha Patkar to five months simple imprisonment in a 23-year-old defamation case lodged against her by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena when he headed an NGO in Gujarat.

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging CBI arrest and remand order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday approached the Delhi High court challenging his arrest by the CBI and the trial court's June 26 order in which he was remanded to three-day custodial interrogation in the liquor policy scam case.

Excise 'scam': Delhi HC dismisses BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in corruption, money-laundering cases

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in two cases of corruption and money laundering linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Gaza militants fire rockets into Israel, as tanks advance in north and south

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group fired a barrage of rockets into Israel on Monday, in an apparent show of force as Israeli tanks pressed their advance deeper into Gaza amid fierce fighting, residents and officials said.

All 3 white ticked off; one red to go, tick it: Dravid's departing words to Kohli

Staying true to his no-nonsense taskmaster image, outgoing India head coach Rahul Dravid had an assignment for star batter Virat Kohli even on his last day at work and within hours of India winning the T20 World Cup.

Digi Yatra policy should spell out all rules on passenger info deletion: Study

The policy for Digi Yatra - a digital platform to verify air travellers using biometric data - needs to spell out all the rules related to deletion of passenger information from the database once the travel is complete, according to a study instituted by NITI Aayog.

