DH Evening Brief: SC rules Muslim women can seek maintenance from husbands; Shiv Sena sacks BMW hit-and-run case key accused's father as party's deputy leader

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 July 2024, 13:12 IST

Muslim women can seek maintenance from husbands under Section 125 of CrPC: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that a divorced Muslim woman can seek maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code and that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, will not prevail over the secular law. Read more

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Shiv Sena sacks key accused Mihir Shah’s father Rajesh Shah as party's deputy leader

In the first major political fallout of the Worli BMW hit-and-run incident, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena removed Rajesh Shah, the father of accused Mihir Shah, as the deputy leader of the party’s Palghar unit. Read more

Uttar Pradesh: 18 killed, 19 injured in bus-tanker collision on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Eighteen people were killed and 19 injured when a double-decker sleeper bus headed for Delhi hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Wednesday, officials said. Read more

India's role in Russia-Ukraine peace process more than important: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

India is an influential and credit-worthy country whose role is more than important when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine peace process, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday and offered his country as a site for dialogue as a neutral country. Read more

Bihar CM Nitish offers to touch private company official's feet to expedite road project

A livid Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday asked a representative of a private company to expedite a road project in Patna and even offered to touch his feet to speed it up. Read more

BMC demolishes illegal portion of bar where Mumbai hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah drank before accident

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is demolishing unauthorised alterations made at the city-based bar that was visited by the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case hours before he allegedly took the wheel of the car involved in the crash that killed a woman, officials said. Read more

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Key accused Mihir Shah sent to police custody till July 16

A court here on Wednesday remanded Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, in police custody till July 16. Read more

Another hit-and-run incident in Maharashtra; car fatally knocks down woman in Nashik

Representative image of a running car.

Representative image of a running car.

Credit: iStock Photo

In yet another hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, a 31-year-old woman was killed after a speeding car knocked her down in Nashik city, police said on Wednesday. Read more

Google Maps warns people of areas where Bengaluru traffic police are; netizens react

The traffic police in Karnataka's Bengaluru which struggles with thousands of traffic violations every day choose specific areas in the city to take violators to task. Read more

