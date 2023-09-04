DH Evening Brief: Udhayanidhi says he'll continue to speak against Sanatan Dharma while BJP seeks his apology

Will continue to speak against Sanatan Dharma: Udhayanidhi Stalin
Unfazed by attacks from various quarters, DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said he will continue to oppose the principles of Sanatan Dharma and speak against it, while asserting that he never called for “genocide” of any community.
Sanatan Dharma row: BJP seeks Udhayanidhi's apology, submits protest letter at Tamil Nadu House
BJP leaders in Delhi sought an apology from Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments against 'Sanatan Dharma' and submitted a protest letter to the state's resident commissioner here on Monday.
Press Club of India demands withdrawal of FIR against Editors Guild chief, members
The Press Club of India on Monday condemned the registration of an FIR against three members of a fact-finding committee of the Editors Guild of India along with its chief who had examined media coverage of the ethnic violence in Manipur.
Pro-Pakistan slogan: SC asks NC's Mohd Akbar Lone to file affidavit saying he owes allegiance to Constitution
The Supreme Court Monday asked National Conference MP Mohd Akbar Lone, one of the lead petitioners challenging the dilution of Article 370, to file an affidavit endorsing his allegiance to the Indian Constitution and also that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.
Quota violence: Maratha outfits protest Jalna lathicharge, ask DyCM Ajit Pawar to quit Mahayuti govt
Different Maratha outfits on Monday staged a protest in Baramati city in Pune district of Maharashtra against the police lathi-charge on quota protesters in Jalna and demanded that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar quit the Shiv Sena-BJP government.
BJP held assets worth Rs 6,046.81 cr in 21-22, highest among all parties: ADR
Eight national parties together held assets worth Rs 8,829.15 crore in 2021-22, an increase of 20.98 per cent from the previous fiscal, with BJP grabbing the highest of Rs 6,046.81 crore or 69 per cent of the total, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.
No internal wrangling, BJP will decide MP CM candidate: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed the BJP is working unitedly for the forthcoming Assembly elections and there is no 'internal wrangling' within the party.
Ghosi bypoll: Voting on September 6, stage set for first I.N.D.I.A bloc-BJP clash in Uttar Pradesh
Voting for the Ghosi assembly bypoll will take place on Wednesday, setting the stage for the first electoral showdown between the BJP and an INDIA bloc constituent in Uttar Pradesh.
Centre should declare Himachal calamity national disaster, will meet PM if need arises, says CM Sukhu
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the Centre should declare the calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster, asserting that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard if the need arises.
Won't participate in 'Jan Ashirward Yatra' if invited now, says BJP leader Uma Bharti
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti on Monday expressed displeasure over not being invited for the party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' launched in Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls are due this year-end.
Canada school cancels ‘Khalistan Referendum’ after posters with AK-47, Talwinder Singh Parmar put up
Canadian authorities on Sunday withdrew permission to hold a ‘Khalistan Referendum’ event at a school slated for September 10, citing a ‘violation’ in their rental agreement.
Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan holds talks with Vladimir Putin in Russia on grain, gas
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, aiming to persuade him to return to a Ukraine grain export deal that helped ease a global food crisis.