DSSP workers hold protest in Kathua as ED searches premises of party chairman Lal Singh

The money laundering case stems from an October 2021 charge sheet filed by the CBI in this case which alleged criminal connivance in the issuance of land between January 4 and January 7, 2011, without mentioning details in respect of violation of the ceiling limit of 100 standard kanals imposed under Section 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976, thereby giving undue pecuniary advantage to trust.

Based on this, the trust acquired multiple pieces of land of about 329 Kanals vide three gift deeds executed on January 5 and January 7, 2011, the CBI charge sheet claimed.